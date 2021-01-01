No COVID-19 death reported in past 24 hours, 213 test positive Thursday

No COVID-19 death has been reported in the country in the past 24 hours for the first time in months.

Nepal reported 213 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 270,588. The total number of active cases is now 3,203.

Similarly, 296 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 265,365.

The government has conducted 3,791 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,060,860 across the country until now.

The total death toll in the country remains at 2,020.