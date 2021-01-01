Annapurna Sugar Mill owner arrested for not paying sugarcane farmers

Promoter of Annapurna Sugar Mill Rakesh Agrawal has been arrested for not paying sugarcane farmers.

SSP with the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu Ramesh Kumar Basnet told Setopati that delinquent Agrawal was arrested from his home at Tripureshwore Wednesday night.

A fraud charge against him was lodged at Sarlahi. He has been arrested from Kathmandu after Sarlahi Police wrote a letter requesting his arrest.

Inspector with Sarlahi Police Dipak Chorwar said he has cleared only some amount of the outstanding dues amounting to Rs 170 million. He will be sent to Sarlahi for trial.