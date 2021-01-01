522 test positive, 8 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 522 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 262,784. The total number of active cases is now 5,225.

Similarly, 578 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 255,666.

The government has conducted 4,551 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,957,454 across the country until now.

Nepal reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,893.