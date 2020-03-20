Six arrested for facilitating settlement of rape case in Morang

Six persons have been arrested in Morang for facilitating settlement in a rape case with compensation of Rs 500,000 for the victim.

Dhaneshu Khawas, Sudhar Singh Khawas, Magan Khawas and Kalkanu Khawas of Dhanpalthan rural municipality 5, Jagat Narayan Khawas of Rangeli municipality 1 and Mathalu Khawas of Belbari municipality 8 have been arrested from their respective homes on Thursday, according to Morang Police.

Suresh Khawas, 32, of Belbari-8 had raped a 21-year-old woman who was putting fertilizers on crops in Dhanpalthan-5 on September 9.

A complaint was lodged with the Area Police Office, Rangeli a month later but Suresh had already absconding by then. Suresh was arrested from Rangeli-9 on December 4 and the police found that the case was settled by paying the victim Rs 500,000 while he was still absconding.

"We have recovered the settlement document," SP with Morang Police Santosh Khadka said. "We have taken those involved in the settlement in custody and initiated investigation. They will be punished commensurate with their offense."

The government had recently brought a law through an ordinance including punitive measures against those who facilitate settlements in rape cases after rising instances of local settlements of rape cases wherein the perpetrators pay some compensation to the victims to ensure that police complaints are not filed.

The law recommends jail term of six months to three years and fine of up to Rs 30,000 against those involved in such settlements.