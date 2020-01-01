1,272 test positive, 16 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 1,272 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 238,861. The total number of active cases is now 15,447.

Similarly, 1,575 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 221,847.

The government has conducted 8,031 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,771,950 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,567.