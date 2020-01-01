1,980 test positive, 16 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 1,980 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 222,288. The total number of active cases is now 18,884.

Similarly, 3,043 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 202,067.

The government has conducted 10,381 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,670,456 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,337.