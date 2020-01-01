1,945 test positive, 22 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 1,945 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 216,965. The total number of active cases is now 24,665.

Similarly, 5,364 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 191,002.

The government has conducted 10,340 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,643,899 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 22 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,298.