Three arrested with Rs 10 million

Three persons have been arrested from Ombahal Chowk in Kathmandu with Rs 10 million in cash.

Bikash Mittal and Kamal Mittal of Jhapa and Ganesh Paudel of Parbat have been arrested with the amount without revealed source Monday night. The police claim that the amount was used in hawala transfer.

DIG with the Central Investigation Bureau Sahakul Thapa said the police have taken the three under control and are conducting further investigations. "We will take action in accordance to the law after further investigations," DIG Thapa added.