Contempt case filed against govt at SC for not implementing verdict on Giri Bandhu Tea Estate

A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court against the government, accusing it of acting in contempt of court by not implementing the verdict on Giribandhu Tea Estate.

Advocate Om Prakash Aryal filed the contempt of court case on Monday, naming the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM), and the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives, and Poverty Alleviation as defendants.

Advocate Aryal said that hearing on the petition has been scheduled for February 16.

The petition alleges that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Minister for Land Management Balaram Adhikari created obstruction by bringing an ordinance instead of implementing the verdict passed by the Supreme Court verdict in the Giri Bandhu Tea Estate case on February 7, 2024.

Earlier, advocate Aryal had lodged a petition naming PM Oli and Minister Adhikari as defendants. However, the Supreme Court’s Joint Registrar Achyut Kuinkel refused to register the petition. Aryal then filed the petition naming the OPMCM and the Ministry of Land Management as defendants.

Aryal has demanded that PM Oli and Minister Adhikari be punished for contempt of court. He has also sought an order that could remove those involved in contempt of court from their po