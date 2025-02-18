Money laundering case filed against Ram Bahadur Bomjon

A money laundering case has been filed against Ram Bahadur Bomjon, the self-proclaimed ascetic who was found guilty of raping a minor.

District Attorney Narayan Prasad Ghimire said that the case against Bomjon was filed at the Sarlahi District Court on Monday.

The government attorney filed the case demanding Rs 85.9 million in claims from Bomjon.

The claimed amount includes Bomjon's land in Chitwan worth Rs 6.4 million and the money recovered from him.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police had arrested Bomjon on January 9 last year after a long investigation.

When the CIB arrested Bomjon in Kathmandu, it recovered foreign currencies of 17 different countries worth Rs 3.092 million and Rs 3 3.4 million in Nepali currency from him.

The CIB sent Bomjon to Sarlahi after arresting him. He was then produced before the court after conducting an investigation and filing a charge sheet against him.

On June 24, a bench of Sarlahi District Court Judge Jeevan Kumar Bhandari found Bomjon guilty of raping a minor girl. On July 1, the bench sentenced him to 10 years in prison and also ordered him to pay Rs 500,000 in compensation to the victim.

Ganga Maya Tamang of Rautahat had filed a complained against Bomjon accusing him of raping her when she was 14 years old.

Ganga Maya had organized a press conference and accused Bomjon of raping her. She had then gone to the police to file a complaint against Bomjon. The police sent her to a child rights organization.

Three months after the incident, Setopati had published reports on the murders, disappearances, violence, and rapes committed by Bomjon at his ashrams after a three-month investigation. Setopati had published five stories on Bomjon’s rape of Ganga Maya and the series of crimes he had committed at his ashrams.

Bomjon had been living in various jungles of Sindhupalchowk, Bara, Sarlahi, and Sindhuli, opening ashrams and introducing himself as a god.

Anis (nuns) Rita Bot of Sarlahi, Karma Tamang of Nuwakot, and Phool Maya Rumba of Makawanpur have been disappeared from Bomjon's ashrams.

Two of Bomjon's followers, Suresh Ale Magar of Bara and Sanchaman Waiba of Makawanpur, are also missing from his ashram in Sindhuli. Eyewitnesses had said that Waiba was beaten to death on Bomjon's orders at his ashram in Sindhupalchowk.