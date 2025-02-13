Babar Mahal flooded as Melamchi pipe bursts (Pictures)

A pipe of the Melamchi drinking water supply network burst at Babar Mahal of Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the street and buildings on either side of it.

The Melamchi drinking water pipe burst around 2:30 PM on Wednesday. After the pipe burst, water entered the Forestry Complex, Kathmandu District Court, Special Court and other nearby buildings.

The water has also caused traffic congestion on the Maitighar-New Baneshwar road section.

Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited (KUKL) said that the pipe of the main distribution system burst suddenly as the Nepal Electricity Authority had damaged the pipe while laying electricity wires underground.

Ashok Kumar Paudel, chief executive officer of KUKL, said that the pipe of the bulk distribution system had been damaged due to the NEA’s negligence.

He said that the distribution system in the area has been shut down after the incident.