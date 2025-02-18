Odisha's KIIT University apologizes for mistreatment of Nepali students

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India, has apologized for the mistreatment of Nepali students.

“We are extremely appalled by the untoward incident that took place in our campus on the evening of 16th February 2025,” KIIT Vice-Chancellor Saranjit Singh said in a letter of apology issued on Tuesday. “We are also regretful of the way some of us behaved with the agitating students. We love our students and had never done any disservice to them.”

Singh said that the comments made by two KITT officers were extremely irresponsible, adding, “Although the comments are made on their personal capacity on the spur of the moment, we do not world,” Singh said in the statement. support their action.”

That statement said that KIIT had removed the officers from service and that they too had apologized for their behavior.

“We too apologize for all that has happened and hereby tender our love and affection to all the students and people of Nepal. We love them as much as we love the people of India and the people of the

He also appealed Nepali students at KIIT to join the regular academics with immediate effect.

Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali student at KIIT, was found dead on Sunday evening. Nepali students there had then held a demonstration at the college.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Advik Srivastava, a student at KIIT and a friend of Lamsal’s, in connection with Lamsal’s death.

Issuing a statement, the Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate said that Srivastava, 21, was arrested for alleged abetment of suicide on Monday and sent to judicial custody the same day. Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and documents and electronic gadgets have been seized as evidence, the statement further said.

According to the statement, two security guards of KIIT University -- Ramakanta Nayak, 45, and Jogendra Behera, 25 -- have been arrested on the charge of manhandling Nepali students.