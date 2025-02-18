ANNISU-R holds demonstration demanding justice for Prakriti Lamsal (Pictures)

The All Nepal National Independent Students’ Union (Revolutionary), a sister organization of the CPN (Maoist Center), staged a demonstration in Kathmandu on Tuesday demanding justice in the death of Prakriti Lamsal.

Students affiliated to the ANNISU-R demonstrated at the Maitighar Mandala on Tuesday afternoon. They demanded justice for Lamsal and protested against the mistreatment of students following her death.

They have called for an impartial investigation into Lamsal’s death.

Lamsal was found dead at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India, on Sunday. Nepali students at KIIT had staged protests following her death.