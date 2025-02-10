National Assembly passes Media Council Bill

The National Assembly meeting on Monday has passed the Media Council Bill.

The meeting unanimously passed the proposal presented by Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung to pass the Media Council Bill along with the report of the Legislation Management Committee.

Earlier, lawmaker Rajendra Laxmi Gaire participated in the clause-wise discussion of the bill.

Responding to questions raised during the discussion, Minister Gurung said that the bill had reached the National Assembly following long deliberations in the Legislation Management Committee. He proposed unanimous approval of the bill saying it aims to make the Media Council more autonomous by granting it full authority to regulate and self-regulate the media sector.

The then minister for communications Rekha Sharma had registered the Media Council Bill in the National Assembly on April 24 last year with the objective of amending and integrating the laws related to the Media Council. The bill was presented in the National Assembly on May 26.

The next meeting of the National Assembly is scheduled for February 16.