Four killed when jeep plunges into Karnali in Bajura

Four persons have died on the spot when a jeep plunged into the Karnali river in Himali rural municipality of Bajura district in the Far West on Thursday.

DSP with Bajura Police Uddhav Singh Bhat said the ill-fated jeep (Se 1 Ja 1064) was travelling to Kolti from Dhulachaur. Four more persons have been injured while one is missing, according to DSP Bhat.

He said only driver Ramesh Shahi has been identified among the deceased. The injured persons have been sent to local health centers for treatment.

Police have been deployed to search for the missing person.