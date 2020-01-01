SP Malla ordered to report to transferred place within 12 hours

Province 3 Police Office has instructed Chief of Chitwan Police SP Dan Bahadur Malla to report to the deployed place within 12 hours.

Malla, who is serving in the district defying his transfer done 13 days ago, has been ordered to hand over charge of his current office and report to the transferred place within 12 hours.

The Nepal Police headquarters had transferred him to the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Office on December 20 but Malla, who served as personal security officer to CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal for a long time in the past, has stayed put in Chitwan despite police regulation requiring implementation of transfer within 24 hours.

Chitwan is the home district of Dahal and he has won the House of Representatives (HoR) election from the district. His daughter Renu Dahal is mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City in the district.

The Province 3 Police Office has also instructed to copy the letter informing about Malla reporting to TIA.

The majority of 24 SPs transferred on December 20 have already taken over at the new posting. SP Ganga Panta, who was transferred to Chitwan to replace Malla, had planned to assume office from Sunday but she could not go to Chitwan.