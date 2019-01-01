Two killed as tipper skids off road in Humla due to snowfall

Two persons have been killed and two more injured in a tipper accident in Humla on Thursday owing to snowfall.

The tipper (Na 5 Kha 5344) skidded off the slippery road and fell around 700 meters below at Namchha rural municipality 5. "There is heavy snowfall. Preliminary investigation show that the accident may have occurred after skidding off the slippery road owing to snowfall," DSP with Humla Police Rajendra Bahadur Singh said.

Sonam Lama and Sawel Lama of Namchha-4 have been killed while the tipper driver and a passenger have been injured.

There has been heavy snowfall in the mountainous districts in the western parts of Nepal since Thursday morning.