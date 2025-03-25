Opposition active in defaming government and spreading lies: PM Oli

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has stated that opposition parties are actively engaged in defaming the government and spreading lies.

Addressing the national convention of the Progressive Engineering Association in Kupondole, Lalitpur on Tuesday, PM Oli said that the government remains focused on its priorities and work.

"Some people are working to prevent the national aspiration of a prosperous Nepal and happy Nepalis from succeeding, which is natural," PM Oli said. "Opposition is expected, but the role of a legitimate and constitutional opposition should be realistic and constructive. However, that is not happening. They seem highly active in figuring out how to defame the government or anyone other than themselves, and how to obscure the truth while spreading falsehoods."

He added that although some attempts were made to distract with unnecessary issues and divert attention from the main agenda, the government will not fall for such tactics.