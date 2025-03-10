Foreign Minister Rana leaves for India

Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba has departed for India.

Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and other officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs bid farewell to Minister Rana at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Monday.

Minister Rana is scheduled to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, being held in New Delhi from March 17 to 19. The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, an independent think tank, in partnership with India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Along with Minister Rana, prime ministers and foreign ministers of various countries around the world are set to participate in the conference at the invitation of the Indian government.

Minister Rana will also visit Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand for worship. Her secretariat said that she will also go for follow up on her health check-up.