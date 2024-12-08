7 detained for showing black flags to PM Oli in Damak

Police have detained seven people on the charge of showing black flags to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Jhapa.

Activists associated with the Province No. 1 Renaming Joint Struggle Committee showed black flags to PM Oli in Damak when he arrived in his home district on Sunday to inaugurate the Damak Tower.

Police detained Kedar Dhimal, Matrika Dhimal, LB Palungwa, Som Chemjong, Tirtha Khadka, and Bibek Sunuwar for showing black flags to the prime minister.

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader Shambhu Suskera was also detained earlier on Sunday. Suskera contested the 2022 election from RSP.

Police have been deployed in large numbers in Jhapa.