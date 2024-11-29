PM Oli's China visit announced

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will embark on a four-day official visit to China on December 2.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, PM Oli will pay an official visit to China from December 2 to December 5 at the invitation of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang.

PM Oli is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, the Foreign Ministry said in the statement. Similarly, he will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang and exchange views on matters of mutual interest. He is also scheduled to meet Zhao Leji, chairman of the standing committee of the National People’s Congress of China.

According to the Foreign Ministry, PM Oli will deliver a keynote address at Peking University and will also address the Nepal-China Business Forum, which is being jointly hosted by the Nepali Embassy in Beijing, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT,) and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI).

PM Oli will be accompanied on his visit by Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, his wife Radhika Shakya, his chief advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, economic and development advisor Yuba Raj Khatiwada, members of Parliament, high-ranking government officials, representatives of private sector, and media persons.

The 87-member delegation will include 32 government officials.

PM Oli will conclude his visit and return home on December 5.