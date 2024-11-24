Durga Prasai remanded to custody for five more days

The Kathmandu District Court has extended the custody of medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai by five days.

A bench of Judge Kamala Paudel on Sunday remanded Prasai to custody for five more days.

According to the court’s information officer Melis Baskota, the bench has also issued an order to make arrangements for Prasai’s treatment as he is a cancer patient.

Earlier on Sunday, a bench of Supreme Court Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma issued an order to produce Prasai in court in a habeas corpus petition. The bench has also issued a show cause order to the defendants.

Prasai’s son Nirajan filed the habeas corpus petition at the SC on Friday. He has named the Ministry of Home Affairs, Police Headquarters, Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police, and Kathmandu District Court as defendants.

The CIB arrested Prasai from his residence in Bhaktapur on the charge of cyber crime Tuesday after he accused Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli of grave crime.

Prasai was arrested for investigation under Section 47 of the Electronic Transactions Act. Police are preparing to investigate him for other offenses as well.

Prasai has revealed documents provided by another person alleging that PM Oli has invested Rs 32.50 billion in a telecom company in Cambodia through a video call.

Screenshot of the allegation has been widely shared on the social media on Tuesday and some media outlets have even made news report of the allegation.

A Facebook handle named Anup Nepal has posted a video of that screenshot. The handle with image of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chairman Rabi Lamichhane as profile picture has stated that the evidence was acquired by Prasai who has been waging a campaign to save the nation, nationalism, religion-culture and citizens for some time.

Prasai has been making such allegations against Oli for some time.

Prasai has pointed in his allegation that Oli had told the House that he will add some amount on the invested amount and give to the person who proves that he has invested in Cambodia after Prasai made allegation to that regard. He has added that he took initiative to acquire verified document showing Oli has shares worth $ 210 million (around Rs 32.5 billion). "I have brought that document after getting it verified as he will claim that it is fake. I am making that public," Prasai stated. s after that.

Yoho television has broadcast a video with Prasai's allegation.

The document presented by Prasai does not just have a different signature of Oli but also wrongly mentioned Khadka Prasad Oli as the PM's name.

Prasai, who was close to Oli in the past and publicly adresses the PM as grandpa, was made central member of CPN-UML by the latter. He was later removed from the party after he started a political campaign along with former king Gyanendra Shah and his son Paras on February 13, 2023.