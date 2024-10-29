Gagan Thapa calls for investigation on Dhan Raj Gurung

Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa has called for an investigation on the party vice-president Dhan Raj Gurung.

Gurung has been linked with misappropriation of funds at the Lalitpur-based Miteri Savings and Credit Cooperative.

Speaking at an event organized by Nepal Rastra Bank employees in Kathmandu on Monday, Thapa urged the government to investigate Gurung for his alleged involvement in the Miteri Cooperative case.

"There’s talk outside about the involvement of Congress Vice-president Dhan Raj Gurung. This issue was discussed and debated in the parliamentary committee on cooperatives as well, and further investigation should be conducted. I would like to request the government from here – conduct an investigation," he said.

Thapa also asked the government to investigate CPN-UML leader Rishikesh Pokharel.

"UML leader Rishi Pokharel's name also came up, conduct an investigation," he said. "If he has done wrong, prosecute and punish him.”

Thapa said that if somebody has done wrong, they should face the law regardless of whether they are from NC, UML, or Rastriya Swatantra Party.

“Somebody who has become prime minister five times, somebody big or small, the current prime minister or a future prime minister, whoever it is, nobody is above the law. The government should be able to establish that everybody should face justice,” he said.

An environment of trust can be created among the people only if this can be done, Thapa added.