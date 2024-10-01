Contempt of court case filed against Nepal Bar Association Chairman Ghimire

The Supreme Court administration has filed a contempt of court case against Nepal Bar Association (NBA) Chairman Gopal Krishna Ghimire.

According to a Supreme Court source, the court administration’s report demanding action against Ghimire for contempt of court has been registered.

The case has been scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, the source added.

Earlier on Monday, the Judicial Council also said that the NBA chairman had made public remarks about the court, the Judicial Council and the chief justice with mala fide intention in a way to mislead the public.

The NBA has been protesting against the changed hierarchy of judges in the revised Judicial Council Regulations. The Council had amended the regulations to place the chief registrar of the Supreme Court, if appointed as a high court judge, right below the chief judge of the high court. The Association has demanded that the regulations be amended to place the chief registrar below other judges too in the hierarchy.

The umbrella body of lawyers has been staging protests to put pressure on the Council to address its demand. It has also been warning the Council not to appoint judges without addressing its demand.

But on Friday, the Judicial Council recommended two judges for appointment as Supreme Court justices amid the NBA's protests . Ghimire had then raised questions about it.

In his remarks to media, Ghimire had said that the provision regarding judges’ hierarchy in the regulations was unconstitutional. He had also accused Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha of unconstitutional act.

He has accused the Judicial Council, which also includes the chief justice, of collusion for recommending only two judges for the Supreme Court.

There are currently four positions of justices lying vacant at the Supreme Court. Another position will also fall vacant after Chief Justice Shrestha retires in a few days due to age limit.