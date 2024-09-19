CK Raut, wife seek police protection citing threats from one another

Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut and his wife Soni Sindhu Rani have separately sought police protection citing threats from one another.

Raut had applied with the police station at Imadole for security a few days back citing security threats from his wife. Rani reached the Metropolitan Police Circle, Satdobato on Thursday saying citing security threats from her husband.

SP with Lalitpur Police Naresh Raj Subedi told Setopati that the police will hold discussion with both the sides to guarantee security following separate complaints from the spouses.

Raut lives in Imadole of Mahalaxmi Municipality 4. He had filed for divorce from Rani on August 28 along with sharing of property stating he cannot live with her due to longstanding differences. He has also sought custody of their two daughters and a son.