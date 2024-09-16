Speaker Ghimire directs govt to implement House committee's report on misuse of cooperative savings

House of Representatives (HoR) Speaker Devraj Ghimire has directed the government to implement the report of the parliamentary special inquiry committee formed to investigate misappropriation of savings of cooperatives.

The committee’s chairman Surya Thapa had presented the report during the HoR meeting on Monday. Speaker Ghimire then directed the Parliament Secretariat to send the report to the government for implementation.

Thapa said that the committee held a total of 66 meetings.

He told the House meeting that the committee also interacted with 451 people from different fields to collect information and suggestions.

According to Thapa, the committee questioned 55 people accused of misappropriating and misusing cooperative savings during 14 meetings. The accused include 47 promoters of various cooperatives, and promoters and employees of Gorkha Media Pvt Ltd.

Thapa informed the House that the committee conducted financial analysis of 40 institutions including the cooperatives mentioned in its terms of reference. These institutions have been facing misuse of savings, he added.

The HoR had formed the committee headed by CPN-UML lawmaker Thapa on May 28 after Nepali Congress demanded formation of a parliamentary investigation committee saying Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane, who was then deputy prime minister and home minister, was involved in the misappropriation of cooperative savings.

The HoR had initially given the committee three months and later extended its tenure by 15 days.

Dilendra Badu of Nepali Congress, Ishwari Neupane, Sabitra Bhusal of UML, Lekhnath Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center), Shishir Khanal of RSP, and Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan of Rastriya Prajatantra Party are members of the parliamentary committee.