RSP seeks clarification from Mukul Dhakal

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has sought explanation from Mukul Dhakal within 24 hours.

Acting General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti on Wednesday has asked Dhakal to furnish clarification within 24 hours explaining why he should not be expelled even from general party membership.

The party’s central committee meeting on July 9 had fired Dhakal in a way that he remains party member only. He was removed from general secretary, spokesperson and central member on recommendation of the central disciplinary commission.

The party had given him 35 days to appeal against the decision if he weren't satisfied. It has now sought explanation pointing that he tried to smear image and dignity of party leaders, woo away well-wishers of the party and create misconception in the party in that time instead of lodging an appeal.

The letter seeking explanation also points that he has met leaders of other party in a conspiratorial fashion to end the party. He had recently met CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and handed over a list of advice.

Dhakal was earlier punished for violating the party’s code of conduct and also harmed the party.

The party’s discipline committee on June 28 had asked Dhakal to furnish explanation within seven days for leaking his report to the media before presenting it to the party. Dhakal had claimed that he was preparing to furnish his written explanation to the central committee meeting but President Rabi Lamichhane stopped that.

Dhakal also sealed his mouth with black tape in protest claiming that Lamichhane did not heed his demand for live telecast of the central committee meeting.

The party had sent Dhakal to the districts after its candidate Milan Limbu failed to even save his guarantee in the recent by-election in Ilam-2.

He prepared the report upon completion of his field visit.

The report had proposed that the party should move forward with independent elected people’s representatives like Balen Shah, Gopal Hamal. The report had made some scathing remarks including the need to make the party RSP and not the party of Rabi Lamichhane.