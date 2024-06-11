SC seeks file of Supreme Cooperative fraud in case against Lamichhane and AG

The Supreme Court (SC) after conducting hearing on the writ petition filed against the letter issued by the Office of the Attorney General claiming that no complaint has been lodged alleging Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane of cooperative fraud has sought the file related to fraud in Supreme Cooperative.

The bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Sharma and Til Prasad Shrestha on Sunday has sought the file registered in the Rupandehi District Court by the District Government Attorney Office. It has also ordered to prioritize the case and conduct the next hearing on June 18.

The SC earlier had also asked the reported complaint lodged against Lamichhane in Pokhara but the police had informed the Apex Court that no complaint has been lodged against him.

The Office of the Attorney General had issued the letter on May 6 stating that it found no complaint was lodged against Lamichhane when it queried in Rupandehi, Kaski and Chitwan districts.

Advocate Anupam Bhattarai had moved the SC against that letter but chief registrar initially refused to register the petition. Bhattarai lodged another petition against the refusal to register his petition against the letter.

A bench of Justice Tek Prasad Dhungana hearing the second petition then ordered the court to register Bhattarai’s petition against the letter that gave clean chit to Lamichhane.

Bhattarai has questioned legality of the letter issued by the Office of the Attorney General and made Lamichhane and Attorney General Din Mani Pokharel as defendants.