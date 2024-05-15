HoR meeting adjourned as NC continues obstruction (Pictures)

The House of Representatives meeting was adjourned on Tuesday as main opposition party Nepali Congress (NC) continued obstruction of House proceedings.

NC has been demanding formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate cases of cooperative fraud alleging Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s involvement.

The HoR meeting was called to thank President Ram Chandra Paudel after he presented the government’s policies and programs during a joint meeting of Federal Parliament on Tuesday afternoon. But NC lawmakers rose from their seats in protest and surrounded the well of the House as soon as Speaker Devraj Ghimire started the meeting.

Speaker Ghimire said that the meeting included important agenda, adding that he would enter into the days’ agenda after reading some letters and thanking the president. He also said that Home Minister Lamichhane had asked for time to address the House meeting.

But NC lawmakers continued to chant slogans demanding justice to victims of cooperatives, punishment to those guilty of cooperative fraud, and formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate cases of cooperative fraud.

Speaker Ghimire then announced that the meeting had been adjourned until 11 AM Thursday.