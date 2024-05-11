SC issues short-term interim order on petition against Gandaki CM Adhikari's trust vote

The Supreme Court has issued a short-term interim order on the writ petition filed against the vote of confidence won by Chief Minister of Gandaki province Khagaraj Adhikari.

A single bench of Supreme Court Justice Abdul Aziz Musalman issued a short-term interim order on the petition Friday.

The court has also called both sides for discussion and ordered them to furnish written responses. It has also scheduled a final hearing on the petition.

On Tuesday, NC leader Pandey filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the vote of confidence secured by Gandaki Chief Minister Adhikari. Speaker of Gandaki Provincial Assembly Krishna Prasad Dhital, Chief Minister Adhikari, and Gandaki’s Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers were made defendants in the petition.

Chief Minister Adhikari tabled a motion for vote of confidence in the Gandaki provincial assembly meeting on Sunday.

Among the 59 lawmakers present in the meeting, 30 voted for Chief Minister Adhikari while 27 voted against him. Two lawmakers from Rastriya Prajatantra Party remained neutral.

Though the 60-strong provincial assembly requires support of 31 lawmakers for constituting a majority, Speaker Dhital announced that Chief Minister Adhikari passed the floor test even with the support of 30 lawmakers.