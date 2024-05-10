Hikmat Karki of UML appointed Koshi chief minister

CPN-UML leader Hikmat Karki has been appointed chief minister of Koshi province for a third time.

Province Chief Parshuram Khapung said that he appointed Karki on Thursday afternoon.

“I have appointed him [Karki] chief minister, maybe he will come to collect the appointment letter after 15 minutes,” Khapung said. “The oath will also take place today.”

Karki presented his claim along with signatures of 52 lawmakers from UML and CPN (Maoist Center) to Province Chief Khapung on Thursday morning.

He staked claim for the post of chief minister in accordance with Article 168 (5) of the Constitution.

There are 39 lawmakers from UML and 13 lawmakers from Maoist Center in the 93-member Koshi Provincial Assembly.

One lawmaker from Janata Samajwadi Party also supported Karki’s bid for chief minister.

Province Chief Khapung appointed Karki to the post after completing the verification of lawmakers who supported him.

On Wednesday night, the province chief had called for formation of a new government by 5 PM Friday.

Outgoing Chief Minister Kedar Karki moved the Supreme Court against the province chief saying he called for formation of a new government in an unconstitutional manner.