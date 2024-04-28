UML's Bhandari leads by over 700 votes in Bajhang

CPN-UML candidate Daman Bhandari continues to lead the vote count in the by-election for the provincial assembly constituency of Bajhang 1 (a).

According to the latest results, Bhandari has received 2,087 votes while Janak Budha of CPN (Maoist Center) is second with 1,374 votes.

Nepali Congress candidate Abhishek Singh has received 1,292 votes. Dil Bahadur Singh of CPN (Unified Socialist) has 841 votes.

Votes of all seven wards of Chhabispathibhera Rural Municipality and ward number 9 of Thalara Rural Municipality have been counted so far.

A total of 30,328 votes were cast in the by-election held in Bajhang 1 (a) on Saturday.

Prithvi Bahadur Singh of Nepali Congress was elected to the Far West Provincial Assembly from the constituency in November 2022 securing 17,112 votes. Aphilal Okheda of UML received 13,336 votes then.

The constituency has been vacant since Singh died in a vehicle accident on June 20 last year.