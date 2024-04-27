Voting starts in Ilam-2 and Bajhang 1 (a)

Voting has started Saturday morning in the by-elections for House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Ilam-2 and provincial assembly constituency of Bajhang 1 (a).

Voting started in the constituencies at seven in the morning and will continue till five in the evening, according to the Election Commission.

The Ilam-2 constituency has been vacant after the death of UML Vice-chairman Subash Nembang on September 12, 2023.

The Bajhang 1 (a) seat has remained vacant after Prithvi Bahadur Singh of Nepali Congress died in an accident. Singh was elected from the constituency in the 2022 election.