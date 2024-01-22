Lathi-charge at laying of foundation stone for Agriculture University, Madhes Education Minister injured

Education Minister of Madhes Mahesh Prasad Yadav has sustained head injury as the police resorted to lathi-charge during laying of foundation stone for the Agriculture University in Rajbiraj of Saptari on Monday.

The police used force on Janamat Party cadres who were waiting to demonstrate against chief guest of the program Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav. Minister Yadav, who represents Janamat Party in the Madhes government, sustained head injury during the incident.

“There was lathi-charge. The police used force as they tried to move forward to protest laying of foundation stone of the university,” DSP with Saptari Police Dhundi Raj Neupane told Setopati. “It is minor. It is not that the head was smashed. He may have been hit at the time of lathi-charge.”

Janamat Party had been protesting the move of the provincial government to make Upendra Yadav, who had lost to Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut from Saptari-2 in the federal parliamentary election, the chief guest of the function.

Minister Yadav, the ex-officio Joint Vice-chancellor of the university, was also part of the official program.

Janamat Party Secretary BP Sah claimed that the police used force even as they were waiting to welcome Upendra Yadav and added that other provincial lawmakers of the party were also injured in the incident.

But DSP Neupane insisted that no one was injured in the incident.

Janamat Party had even urged the Home Ministry to stop the program and its cadres had padlocked the university on Sunday in protest.