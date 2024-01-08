NC to field Krishna Sitaula as candidate in National Assembly election

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to field former general secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula as candidate in the National Assembly election.

The meeting of the grand old party’s parliamentary board held at the central office in Sanepa on Sunday has decided to field Sitaula from Koshi. The party, however, has yet to agree on other nine candidates.

Sitaula is going to Biratnagar Sunday itself after getting the ticket for National Assembly.

Sitaula had lost in both the general elections after promulgation of the new Constitution in 2015.

The meeting of ruling coalition at Baluwatar earlier on Sunday decided to field 10 Nepali Congress (NC) candidates, six from Maoist Center, two from Unified Socialist and one from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Election will be held on January 25 for 19 National Assembly seats that will be vacant from March 4, 2024.

The term of Bimala Rai Paudel, who was nominated by the then president on recommendation of the then KP Sharma Oli government, is also set to expire on March 4.

Nine of the 20 members whose term is set to expire in March are from UML including Bimala Rai Paudel nominated by the president. The National Assembly members whose term is set to expire also includes four from NC, three from CPN (Maoist Center), two from CPN (Unified Socialist), one from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and independent lawmaker Khim Lal Devkota.