DPM Shrestha shifted from ICU to general ward

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, who is undergoing treatment at Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing, China, after suffering a mild heart attack, has been shifted from the ICU to the general ward.

According to Shrestha’s personal secretary Bijay Gautam, Shrestha was shifted from the ICU to the general ward of the hospital on Friday morning following improvement in his health.

“He said during a short video conversation that there has been significant improvement in his health,” Gautam said.

Shrestha, who is in Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, had been feeling discomfort since Wednesday afternoon and was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain in the night.

Issuing a medical certificate on Thursday, the hospital said that Shrestha was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction after he was brought to the hospital early Thursday morning with complaints of chest discomfort lasting for two hours.

Emergency coronary angiography showed an occlusion in the obtuse marginal branch and significant stenosis in the left anterior descending artery. A stent was promptly placed in the obtuse marginal branch, alleviating his chest pain, the hospital said.