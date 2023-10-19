DPM Shrestha to be treated in Beijing for a few days

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha will undergo treatment for a few days in Beijing.

PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal briefing the Thursday's Cabinet meeting about the health of Shrestha, who had suffered heart attack in Beijing where he had gone to attend the Belt and Road Forum, and has said that Shrestha will remain in Beijing for a few more days for treatment.

PM Dahal has stated that he has been regularly getting updates about Shrestha's health and that Shrestha is currently out of danger, according to Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma.

Shrestha was admitted at the Peking Union Medical College on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain, according to his personal secretary Bijay Gautam. "They have said it's a mild heart attack. He is out of danger now as he was taken to the hospital in time," Gautam said. "He is currently at the hospital. Details have yet to arrive."

Shrestha felt discomfort since Wednesday afternoon and was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain in the night, according to another personal secretary Suresh Kaji Shrestha. Stent has been placed to clear obstruction in his heart and he is currently under round-the-clock observation at the hospital.