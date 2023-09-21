PM Dahal to fly to Hangzhou from New York, return to Nepal from Lhasa

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will visit China on Friday.

PM Dahal will leave for China from New York after addressing the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later on Thursday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

PM Dahal’s personal secretary and daughter Ganga Dahal, Foreign Minister NP Saud, Water Supply Minister Mahindra Raya Yadav, Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala, National Security Advisor Shankar Das Bairagi, National Planning Commission Vice-chairman Min Bahadur Shrestha, and other government officials and businessmen and industrialists will accompany PM Dahal to China.

PM Dahal will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hangzhou on September 23 and will on the same day also participate in the inauguration ceremony of the 19th Asian Games to be held there.

He will meet Chinese counterpart Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC) Zhao Leji in Beijing.

He will also address a program at the Nepali Embassy in Beijing jointly organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

He will return to Nepal on September 30 after also visiting Lhasa of the Tibet Autonomous Region.