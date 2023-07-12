Hearing on petition against Koshi govt formation deferred for 3rd straight day

Hearing on the petition challenging the formation of the new Koshi province government has been deferred for the third day in a row.

The bench of Supreme Court Justice Til Prasad Shrestha did not hear the petition due to lack of time on Tuesday.

The petition was listed as the 14th case to be heard by the bench on Tuesday, but Justice Shrestha deferred all but habeas corpus petitions.

CPN-UML had moved the Supreme Court after Koshi provincial assembly Speaker Gautam also supported Nepali Congress parliamentary party leader Uddhav Thapa’s claim for the post of Koshi chief minister.

CPN-UML parliamentary party leader and outgoing chief minister of Koshi province Hikmat Kumar Karki had filed a petition at the Supreme Court against Koshi province chief Parshuram Khapung, newly appointed chief minister Uddhav Thapa and Speaker Baburam Gautam through a representative on Friday.

A single bench of Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai was scheduled to hear the petition on Sunday but the hearing did not take place due to lack of time.

The bench of Justice Sushma Lata Mathema also did not hear the petition on Monday.

UML has sought a mandamus to annul the newly-formed Koshi government and to pave the way for a government under its leadership.

NC leader Thapa was appointed chief minister of Koshi on Thursday with the support of 47 lawmakers from the ruling coalition – 29 from NC, 13 including Speaker Gautam from CPN (Maoist Center), four from CPN (Unified Socialist), and one from Janata Samajwadi Party.