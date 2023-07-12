NC sets agenda for central committee meeting

Nepali Congress (NC) has set the agenda for its central committee meeting that is scheduled to begin at the central office in Sanepa from Wednesday.

As per the party’s statute, agendas for meetings are set by the party’s president and general secretaries. But NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba had called a meeting of the party’s office-bearers at his residence in Dhumbarahi on Monday evening to discuss the agenda for the central committee meeting.

According to an NC office-bearer, the meeting on Monday set the tentative agenda to be discussed in the central committee meeting.

The party is also preparing to present the decisions made by the central working committee for approval in the central committee meeting. As per the party’s statute, the central working committee can make decisions if the central committee meeting cannot take place.

NC had held its last central committee meeting from July 11 to July 18 last year. The party has been taking decisions through the central working committee since then.

The central committee meeting will also discuss the date and venue for the party’s policy convention. NC is preparing to hold a policy convention before this year’s Dashain.

The 14th general convention held in December 2021 had only picked the party’s leadership. It was said that a policy convention would be held after six months, but the party has not even fixed the date for the convention after more than one-and-a-half years.

NC will also discuss the nationwide campaign in the central committee meeting as it is preparing to conduct a campaign throughout the country to strengthen the organization.

Election analysis, works of provincial and federal governments and other issues are also on the agenda for the central committee meeting.

During a meeting held a few days ago in Kathmandu, NC district presidents had complained of problems citing lack of coordination between the government and the party.

Federal and provincial lawmakers have also been expressing dissatisfaction over budget allocation. They say that Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat, who is also from NC, did not allocate budget equally to all districts.

As per the party’s statute, the NC central committee should have 168 members. Deuba should have completed the central committee within six months of becoming party president through the general convention, but he has yet to nominate the treasurer and some other central members.

Among the 28 departments of the party, only the publicity department has been formed. Ad hoc committees of Nepal Student Union and other sister organizations haven’t been formed either.