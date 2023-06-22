SC issues interim order against withdrawal of case against Chalaune's attackers

The Supreme Court has issued an interim order instructing the government to not withdraw the case of attempted murder against those who attacked Assistant professor at Tribhuvan University (TU) Prem Chalaune.

The bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma hearing the writ petition filed by Chalaune against the government’s decision has issued the interim order on Thursday instructing the government to not withdraw the case.

The bench has also sought reasons from the government for withdrawing the case, according to advocate Radhika Khatiwada.

TU Unit President of Nepali Congress-affiliated Nepal Student Union (NSU) Hari Acharya, Secretary Yogendra Rawal, Rupesh Shah, Rabin Lama, Sahayuj Shrestha, Niraj Rana Magar and Deepak Ojha had brutally thrashed Chalaune on October 6, 2020. The case of attempted murder is currently sub judice at the Kathmandu District Court.

However, the Cabinet meeting on June 13 decided to withdraw the case against Chalaune’s attackers. The decision has reached the Kathmandu District Court through the District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu.

Chalaune has been holding agitation ever since the Cabinet decision was made public. He is on a hunger strike on the TU vice-chancellor’s office premises since Monday.