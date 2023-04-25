Nepal By-election Update

Constituency: Tanahun-1
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Swarnim Wagle
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|17,902
|Govinda Bhattarai
|Nepali Congress
|10,228
|Sarbendra Khanal
|CPN-UML
|5,867
Constituency: Bara-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Shivachandra Kushwaha
|Janamat Party
|1,146
|Upendra Yadav
|Janata Samajwadi Party
|1,117
|Purushottam Paudel
|CPN-UML
|538
|Ramesh Kharel
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|236
Constituency: Chitwan-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Rabi Lamichhane
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|2,332
|Ram Prasad Neupane
|CPN-UML
|1,427
|Jeet Narayan Shrestha
|Nepali Congress
|1,031
Published Date: 2023-04-24 16:52:00