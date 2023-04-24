Nepal By-election Update

Constituency: Bara-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Upendra Yadav
|Janata Samajwadi Party
|224
|Shiva Chandra Kushwaha
|Janamat Party
|170
|Purushottam Paudel
|CPN-UML
|166
|Ramesh Kharel
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|80
|Arun Gyawali
|Aam Janata Party
|0
Constituency: Tanahun-1
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Swarnim Wagle
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|13,749
|Govinda Bhattarai
|Nepali Congress
|8,036
|Sarbendra Khanal
|CPN-UML
|4,395
Constituency: Chitwan-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Rabi Lamichhane
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|
|Jeet Narayan Shrestha
|Nepali Congress
|
|Ram Prasad Neupane
|CPN-UML
|
Published Date: 2023-04-24 14:08:00