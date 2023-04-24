Nepal By-election Update

Constituency- Tanahun: 1
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Swarnim Wagle
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|10259
|Govinda Bhattarai
|Nepali Congress
|5003
|Sarvendra Khanal
|CPN-UML
|2797
Constituency- Chitwan: 2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Rabi Lamichhane
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|
|Jeet Narayan Shrestha
|Nepali Congress
|
|Ram Prasad Neupane
|CPN-UML
|
Constituency- Bara: 2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Shivachandra Kushwaha
|Janamat Party
|
|Upendra Yadav
|Janata Samajwadi Party
|
|Purusottam Paudel
|CPN-UML
|
|Ramesh Kharel
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|
|Arun Gyawali
|Aam Janata Party
|
Published Date: 2023-04-24 11:10:00