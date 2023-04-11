RSP disciplinary committee takes lawmaker Shrestha's statement over audio recording

The disciplinary committee of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has taken lawmaker Dhaka Kumar Shrestha’s statement regarding the audio recording of a phone conversation purported to be between him and businessman Durga Prasai.

Shrestha has said in his statement that the audio recording where a person is heard demanding Rs 20 million from Prasai is not his.

Shrestha has claimed that the audio recording of the phone conversation with Prasai has been edited.

Bharat Mani Devkota, head of the disciplinary committee, said that lawmaker Shrestha was questioned about the audio recording.

“We have prepared a report based on his clarification and statement. The central committee will take further decision regarding it,” Devkota said. “He has claimed that his audio has been edited."

Kapurbot Media on Sunday published an audio recording of what it claims is a deal of Rs 20 million between Shrestha and Prasai. Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that the amount is needed to be given to RSP President Rabi Lamichhane’s men for Shrestha to become health minister.

The conversation took place at the start of January, as Prasai informs in the audio, when RSP was negotiating in the then ruling coalition also including CPN-UML to get the Health Ministry. Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that Lamichhane would make him heath minister only if he hands over Rs 20-25 million to Lamichhane's men.

On Monday, Kapurbot Media released another audio recording believed to be a phone call Shrestha had made to Yadu Gautam, a member of Prasai’s team, after the first audio recording was released on Sunday. Also, a person who calls himself Shrestha’s bhai (younger brother) is heard talking to Prasai in the earlier part of the audio recording.

Shrestha was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) through the Proportional Representation electoral system.

