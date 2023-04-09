Audio recording of RSP lawmaker Shrestha demanding Rs20M from Durga Prasai public (With audio)

An audio recording of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Dhaka Kumar Shrestha purportedly demanding Rs 20 million from promoter of B&C Medical College Durga Prasai has been made public.

Kapurbot Media on Sunday has published audio recording of what it claims is the deal between Shrestha and Prasai. Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that the amount is needed to give to RSP President Rabi Lamichhane’s men for Shrestha to become health minister.

The conversation took place at the start of January, as Prasai informs in the audio, when RSP was negotiating in the then ruling coalition also including CPN-UML to get the Health Ministry. Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that Lamichhane would make him heath minister only if he hands over Rs 20-25 million to Lamichhane's men.

RSP has said that it will investigate the matter. “We have also listened to the audio covered in the media. The party has been discussing the issue,” Parliamentary Party Leader DP Aryal told Setopati.

Shrestha was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) through the Proportional Representation electoral system.