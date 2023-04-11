RSP lawmaker Shrestha submits clarification on audio recording

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Dhaka Kumar Shrestha has submitted clarification to the party regarding the audio recording in which he is heard demanding Rs 20 million from businessman Durga Prasai.

The disciplinary committee of RSP had asked Shrestha to furnish clarification within 24 hours after the audio recording was released on Sunday.

Bharat Mani Devkota, head of the disciplinary committee, told Setopati that Shrestha submitted his clarification via WhatsApp on Monday.

“I read the clarification. We will now hold a disciplinary committee meeting tomorrow. The central committee had given us 72 hours. We will complete our work within 48 hours and submit our report,” Devkota said.

The disciplinary committee comprises four members. Devkota said that the committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday morning and make its recommendation to the central committee after arriving at a conclusion.

According to Devkota, Shrestha has said in his clarification that the voice in the audio recording is not his.

“He [Shrestha] has said that the audio is edited. However, he has said that he is ready to accept whatever decision the disciplinary committee takes,” Devkota said. “He has said that any kind of decision the party takes would be acceptable to him.”

Shrestha has also commented on the problems in the health sector, according to Devkota.

“He has explained about the need for reforms in the health sector. He has stated that there is still a lot of room for improvement even though it is doing well,” Devkota said.

Kapurbot Media on Sunday published an audio recording of what it claims is a deal between Shrestha and Prasai. Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that the amount is needed to be given to RSP President Rabi Lamichhane’s men for Shrestha to become health minister.

The conversation took place at the start of January, as Prasai informs in the audio, when RSP was negotiating in the then ruling coalition also including CPN-UML to get the Health Ministry. Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that Lamichhane would make him heath minister only if he hands over Rs 20-25 million to Lamichhane's men.

Shrestha was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) through the Proportional Representation electoral system.