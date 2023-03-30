NC to support Upendra Yadav in Bara-2, field Jeet Narayan Shrestha in Chitwan-2

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to support Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav in the by-election in Bara-2 scheduled to be held on April 23.

The grand old party’s office-bearers’ meeting held at the central office in Sanepa Thursday morning has decided to support Yadav in the constituency.

JSP’s Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, who was elected vice-president, was elected from Bara-2 in the general election held in November.

NC has also decided to field former party president of Chitwan Jeet Narayan Shrestha from Chitwan-2. The constituency became vacant after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane ineligible to become lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship.

Lamichhane, who had registered a landslide victory in November, is set to again contest from the constituency as he has already reacquired citizenship from the Kathmandu District Administration Office while the Office of the Attorney General decided to not lodge a case against him in the passport controversy.

NC has also decided to field central member Govinda Bhattarai from Tanahu-1 vacant after Ram Chandra Paudel was elected president.