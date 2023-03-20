PM Dahal passes floor test

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has passed the floor test in the House of Representatives (HoR) Monday.

The Dahal government received 172 votes in the floor test held Monday while 89 voted against it. One lawmaker stayed neutral.

All the parties in the House apart from CPN-UML, RPP, and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party voted in support of the government.

Dahal had quit the coalition with Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Unified Socialist) on December 25, 2022 and became PM with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

He had easily passed the floor test on January 10 with 268 votes after all the parties in the House of Representatives (HoR) apart from Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Rastriya Janamorcha voted in support of the government.

But he was constitutionally required to seek floor test again after CPN-UML and RPP left the government and withdrew their support following the decision of NC, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) to revive the pre-election coalition.