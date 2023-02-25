NC picks Paudel as presidential candidate

Nepali Congress (NC) has picked senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel as its candidate for the presidential election to be held on March 9.

The meeting of NC working committee held at the party office in Sanepa Saturday morning has decided to pick Paudel as its presidential candidate.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba proposed to make Paudel the presidential candidate during the meeting.

Paudel will file nominations at the Parliament Building Saturday afternoon.

He will be the common candidate of eight parties and looks set to become the third president of Nepal following Ram Baran Yadav and Bidya Devi Bhandari.

A meeting of eight parties held on Friday decided to support NC candidate in the presidential election to be held on March 9.

The meeting of leaders from NC, Maoist Center, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Unified Socialist, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Janamat Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party decided to field the joint presidential candidate from the grand old party. The parties also decided to give the post of vice-president to JSP.

Prime Minister (PM) and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal also finalized the length of their respective terms as PM on Friday.

The three leaders finalized the length of their terms after holding a separate meeting in the middle of the coalition’s meeting at Baluwatar Friday night.